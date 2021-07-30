Pinoy MMA bet stuns Chinese foe to win in ONE Championship debut

JEREMY PACATIW



By CARLO ANOLIN







Jeremy Pacatiw of Team Lakay made a good first impression in his ONE Championship debut after scoring a unanimous decision win over Chinese foe Chen Rui in their bantamweight bout in ONE: Battleground at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday night, July 30.

Pacatiw stayed true to his vow in unleashing the new and improved version of the “Juggernaut,” switching comfortably from powerful striking to impressive ground game.

The 25-year-old Team Lakay stalwart started strong after ending the first round with a near rear-naked choke starting the 2:30 mark of the opener.

Pacatiw rode on the opening round momentum with almost the same play, gauging Chen’s striking first before attempting to take the match on the ground.

It was a different story in the third round as the Igorot warrior remained calm the entire round and fought with a technical approach as Chen fended Pacatiw’s several takedown attempts.

Pacatiw, the latest Team Lakay member to join ONE, improved to an 11-4 record while Chen fell to a 10-2 slate.