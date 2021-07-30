Perlas finally shines, topples Cignal HD in PVL

Perlas players celebrate their first win. (PVL Media Bureau)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Perlas finally nailed its first win by downing Cignal HD, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Thursday at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Perlas Spikers turned to their offensive strength led by Nicole Tiamzon and Sue Roces, who combined for 24 kills.

Tiamzon finished with 13 points while Roces chipped in 11 as the Perlas Spikers ended their two-game slump.

Tiamzon said the win would serve as a springboard to their future matches.

“Finally nakuha na rin namin yung confidence namin. We’ll create a momentum from this. Sobrang blessing ito sa lahat ng pinagdaanan namin,” she said.

Cherry Nunag and Heather Guino-o also responded to the challenge on both ends by tallying 13 points each, with Guino-o contributing to Perlas’ floor defense by posting 16 excellent digs.

Jellie Tempiatura stepped up on the floor for the Perlas Spikers, managing 33 of the team’s whopping 111 digs.

ROYSE TUBINO

Meantime, Black Mamba Army battled back from an opening-set defeat to turn back PLDT Home Fibr, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, in the first game.

The power-hitting duo of Royse Tubino and Jovelyn Gonzaga went on an attacking spree by combining 36 kills to finish with 24 and 17 points as the Lady Troopers claimed their second win against three setbacks.

“Medyo shaky, pero ang importante, naipanalo naming itong game na ito, otherwise wala na lubog na kami,” said Black Mamba Army coach Kungfu Reyes.

While Army stayed in the hunt, PLDT Home Fibr remained winless in six games and was eliminated.