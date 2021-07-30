Pagadian downs Kapatagan, reaches Mindanao leg semis

Rich Guinitaran led Pagadian’s quarterfinal series win over Kapatagan. (Courtesy of Chooks to Go Pilipinas

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR ‒ Third-seeded Pagadian defeated No.8 Kapatagan, 87-76, in their knockout match and advance to semis of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup semifinals Friday night here.

Pagadian will clash with fourth-ranked Petra Cement-Roxas in the best-of-three semis first phase. Game One is set on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 4 pm.

Knotted at 72 midway through the payoff period, Rich Guinitaran kick-started a game-changing run for Pagadian.

Jeric Serrano’s fastbreak layup at the two-minute mark capped 12 unanswered points for the Explorers, and also sealed the semis spot, 84-72.

In the ensuing play, things got heated when Shaq Alanes hit Serrano hard on a layup attempt. The former was slapped with a flagrant foul penalty 2 and was ejected with 1:40 to go.

Guinitaran tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks for the victors.

Von Dechos sank four triples on his way to 16 points, while Keanu Caballero just missed a double-double with 11 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

Renz Palma, Kapatagan’s top gun, was held to just two points in the second half, ending with 10 points.

The scores:

Pagadian 87 – Guinitaran 22, Dechos 16, Caballero 11, Serrano 9, Manalo 8, Acaylar 8, Demigaya 4, Benitez 4, Pamaran 2, Diva 2, Quilo 1, Saludsod 0, Quimaldo 0, Bautista 0.

Kapatagan 76 – Teodoro 19, Costelo 18, Palma 10, Ng Sang 6, Inigo 5, Doroteo 4, Monte 4, Siarot 3, Acain 3, Alanes 2, Mandreza 2, Sollano 0.

Quarters: 22-17, 44-37, 61-64, 87-76.