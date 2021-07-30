Magnolia stays hot, overpowers Terrafirma

Rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi

Games Saturday

(Ynares Sports Arena )

2 p.m. – Blackwater vs Phoenix

4:35 p.m. – Meralco vs Alaska

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

League-leading Magnolia whipped up a strong finish to torch Terrafirma, 105-83, and extend its unbeaten streak in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday, July 30 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After the Dyip cut their massive deficit down to a single digit late in the third period, the Hotshots exploded with 34 points behind rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi in the final frame to seize their fourth win in as many outings.

Ahanmisi, the 23-year-old spitfire out of Adamson University, fired all his 15 points anchored on four triples in a blistering 23-7 run that gave Magnolia an insurmountable 94-68 lead with barely five minutes left in the game.

“Actually hinihintay talaga namin breakout game ni Jerrick for the last three games dahil maganda ang ensayo and attitude niya. Talagang binibigyan niya ng oras yung shooting niya,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.

Ian Sangalang put up 18 points, Mark Barroca tallied 16 markers while Calvin Abueva pumped in 14 points and eight rebounds as the trio fueled the Hotshots scorching start for a 58-37 lead at halftime.

Jack Corpuz scored 12 points even as Jio Jalalon chipped in 10 markers and nine assists in a total team effort that bucked the liminuted output from main gunner Paul Lee who had a minor leg injury in the second quarter.

Besides tightening their grip on the solo lead, the Hotshots also made their best start since a 4-0 opening in the 2017 Governor’s Cup.

The scores:

MAGNOLIA 105 – Sangalang 18, Barroca 16, Ahanmisi 15, Abueva 14, Corpuz 12, Jalalon 10, Lee 5, Dela Rosa 4, Brill 4, Dionisio 3, Pascual 2, De Leon 2, Reavis 0

TERRAFIRMA 83 – Adams 25, Tiongson 19, Ramos 10, Batiller 7, Camson 6, Munzon 5, Cahilig 4, McCarthy 5, Calvo 2, Celda 0, Laput 0

Quarters: 33-25, 58-37, 71-61, 105-83