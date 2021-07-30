Gilas pulls off OT win over Tunisia in Jordan tourney

Gilas playing in the King Abdullah Cup

By JONAS TERRADO

Gilas Pilipinas needed overtime to outlast Tunisia, 74-73, early Friday, July 30 Philippine time in the King Abdullah Cup at the Prince Hamza Sport Hall in Amman, Jordan.

Thirdy Ravena split his two free throws with nine seconds left in the extension before Ange Kouame blocked Achref Gannouni’s attempt to give Gilas a hard-fought victory.

Coach Tab Baldwin’s squad improved to 2-1 in the five-team tournament, all but assured of a berth in the semis.

The Philippines officially won back-to-back games after dropping its opening assignment against current leader Egypt, 73-60.

A 90-63 victory against Jordan-B the previous night is not included in the team standings.

Kouame finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five blocks, Dwight Ramos had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks and SJ Belangel added 10 points and four assists.

Ravena added seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Gilas wraps up its elimination round assignment against host Jordan-A.