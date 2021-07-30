Ex-Letran star sparkles as Zambo City outlasts Zambo del Sur

Fran Yu delivers anew for Zamboanga City. (Courtesy of Chooks to Go Pilipinas)

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del Sur –Fifth-ranked Zamboanga City marched to the semifinals while Kapatagan lived to fight another day in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup quarterfinals Thursday at the City Gymnasium here.

Banking on 2019 NCAA Finals MVP Fran Yu and veterans Gabby Espinas and Marc Cardona, the Zamboanga JPS outlasted Zamboanga del Sur, 69-66, while the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves stunned third-ranked Pagadian, 96-82, to force a playoff.

The winner of the make-or-break rubber match – being played at presstine – will face fourth seed Petra Cement-Roxas.

Leading by just five, Kapatagan opened the payoff period with a huge 15-6 surge, capped by Shaq Alanes’ triple, to extend their lead to 14, 87-73, which they wisely protected to prevail.

Yu, on the other hand, made the biggest plays for JPS – first calmly hitting two pressure-packed charities that gave them a 3-point lead before coming through with a block on Dan Sara’s possible 3-point shot.

The former Letran stare finished with 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block while Espinas, 39, tallied14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Cardona contributed 9 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Jerome Ferrer was a sparkplug off the bench with nine points and six rebounds.

In the semis – a best-of-three affair – JPS will be facing No. 2 Clarin.

The scores:

First Game

Kapatagan 96 – Costelo 19, Teodoro 14, Inigo 11, Ng Sang 10, Alanes 10, Monte 10, Doroteo 9, Mandreza 4, Acain 4, Sollano 3, Siarot 2, Astrero 0, Incio 0, Tabaquero 0, Palma 0.

Pagadian 82 – Dechos 16, Guinitaran 15, Caballero 13, Serrano 9, Demigaya 6, Quilo 5, Benitez 5, Quimado 4, Villaver 3, Manalo 3, Pamaran 3, Saludsod 0, Helido 0, Bautista 0, Diva 0.

Quarters: 33-22, 52-44, 72-67, 96-82.

Second Game

Zamboanga City 69 – Espinas 14, Yu 12, Cardona 9, Ferrer 9, Lingganay 7, Jeruta 5, Neypes 5, Gaco 5, Belencion 3.

Zamboanga del Sur 66 – Sara 14, Celada 11, Pepito 10, Daa 8, Poligrates 7, Cruz 5, Jabello 4, Moneva 3, Puerto 2, Tajonera 2, Raflores 0, Amoquis 0, Bangcoyan 0, Larotin 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 37-28, 52-47, 69-66.