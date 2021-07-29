Creamline stays unbeaten, routs BaliPure for 5th straight win

Creamline players celebrate during their PVL win. (PVL MB)

By CARLO ANOLIN

The Creamline Cool Smashers made quick work of the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders, 25-12, 25-3, 25-15, and stayed undefeated in five games in the 2021 PVL Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte Wednesday, July 28.

Creamline uncorked a 10-3 run capped off by an Allysa Valdez crosscourt kill for a 21-8 lead in the third set and never looked back.

Valdez spearheaded the Cool Smashers with 16 points on top of 10 kills, Michele Gumabao hit 14 points, 12 coming from kills, and Jemma Galanza contributed 10 points.

“Hindi namin inexpect kasi galing sa two-game [winning streak] ‘yong BaliPure tapos talagang malakas din sila dumepensa. Nagprepare lang yung team para makuha ‘yong game ngayon,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Siguro bukas balik muna kami sa training kasi talagang inuna muna namin yung BaliPure. Step by step muna. Bukas pa malalaman ‘yong strategy [against Chery Tiggo]. Kasi alam naman natin talagang contender sila kahit natalo sila kanina yung roster nila talagang maganda.”

Creamline also broke a record in the second canto after Balipure suffered the league’s lowest score ever in a set, per PVL head statistician Christopher Anore.

Up 10-2, the Cool Smashers added fuel to the fire by unloading a 14-0 blitz en route to a huge 24-2 lead.

Prior to that, the most lopsided set in PVL history was when the Arellano Lady Chiefs tallied a 25-4 first set win against the University of Batangas Lady Brahmans in the prelimary round of the Season 12 Collegiate Conference.

Creamline likewise outnumbered Balipure in the spiking department, 45-12.

The Cool Smashers took the solo lead at 5-0 record trailed by the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, who were also unbeaten in four games, while the Purest Water Defenders fell to a 2-2 record.

Meantime, the twin towers of Dell Palomata and Mar-Jana Phillips helped Sta. Lucia score a thrilling 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10 win over Chery Tiggo in the first game.

Leading 13-10 in the fifth and last set, Palomata and Phillips joined forces to shut down Dindin Santiago-Manabat’s attack twice at the wing en route to the Lady Realtors second straight victory.