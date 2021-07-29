AJ Raval sizzles in ‘Taya’

AJ Raval, one of today’s hottest stars, is back via the erotic thriller “Taya.”

This time, she is paired with “Anak ng Macho Dancer” star Sean De Guzman.

In “Taya,” Sean is Sixto, a journalism student constantly fantasizing about a woman, one of the prizes of an online “ending” game.

Of course, he would eventually try and win her but due to an error, he did not realize he played for another woman named Nanette (AJ Raval).

After series of sexual encounters, Sixto becomes addicted to Nanette and promised to take her away from the syndicate that condemned her as an online ending prize.

Will he succeed?

Joining them in the film are Jela Cuenca, Angeli Khang, Soliman Cruz, Mon Confiado, Pio Balbuena and Raul Morit.

Directed by Roman Perez Jr. and written by 2018 Cinemalaya Best Screenwriter John Carlo Pacala, expect “Taya” to rouse your wildest imaginations.

“Taya” streams Aug. 27 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV and Vivamax.