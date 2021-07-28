PH-born Wesley So named US Grandmaster of the Year

GM WESLEY SO

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The United States Chess Federation recently bestowed Wesley So as its “Grandmaster of the Year” award in the 2021 US Chess Annual Awards.

The Cavite-born So joined the elite list of recipients that include Irina Krush as the “Woman Player of the Year” awardee, John A. Curdo as “Outstanding Player Achievement” awardee and the US Team in the FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities under coach Lior Lapid for “Outstanding Team Achievement” Award.

“Thank you to the board of the USCF United States Chess Federation for giving me their GM of the Year Award!” So posted on his social media account Tuesday.

“I am deeply honored and in fact THRILLED to receive this acknowledgement. God Bless you all and God Bless America!”

So is enjoying great success this year after winning two titles in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, as well as the over-the-board 2021 Paris Rapid & Blitz of the Grand Chess Tour tournament in France last month.

He also finished tied for second in the 2021 Superbet Chess Classic in Romania.