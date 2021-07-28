GMA’s ‘Nagbabagang Luha’ to heat up afternoon TV

Many still remember the 1988 blockbuster film “Nagbabagang Luha.”

Most of them deem the film canonical.

Not because it made huge mark at the box-office.

Or that involved some of the country’s biggest stars.

The storyline, as adapted from a komiks series by Elena Patron, proved quite indelible.

That the film also highlighted hallmarks given to Philippine dramatic cinema only added to its continuing appeal.

Now, GMA is aiming to add to its legend, remaking the film for TV, employing some of today’s much-respected dramatic talents: Award-winning actress Glaiza de Castro as Maita Montaire; versatile actor Rayver Cruz as Alex Montaire; dramatic actor Mike Tan; seasoned actress Gina Alajar as Mrs. Calida Montaire; and promising star Claire Castro as Cielo Ignacio.

Completing the powerhouse cast are Allan Paule as Paeng Ignacio; Archie Adamos as Levi de Dios; Myrtle Sarrosa as Judy Enriquez; Royce Cabrera as Sherwin; Ralph Noriega as Joryl; Karenina Haniel as Monina de Castro; and Bryan Benedict as Javy.

Glaiza could only be happy being cast as Maita, a role originally played in the film by Lorna Tolentino.

“I feel honored to be chosen to reprise the role of Ms. Lorna Tolentino because she is one of the veteran actors I really look up to. She gives every role not only justice but truth and that’s always been my objective ever since. I’m looking forward to working with my co-actors especially Ms. Gina Alajar who was my first mentor in acting.”

Rayver, in turn, shares that he has genuinely enjoyed the camaraderie of everyone on set during their lock-in taping. “Masaya ‘yung experience, first time ko na ganito katagal ‘yung lock-in taping. After a long time, ngayon lang ulit kasi ako sumabak sa teleserye tapos sakto na lock-in taping. Hindi ko na-feel na matagal kasi masaya ‘yung samahan namin, para talagang isang pamilya kami.”

Meanwhile, Claire admits feeling some pressure landing the role of Cielo but is beyond grateful for the support of her co-stars. “I didn’t expect it. Who would have thought na sa isang baguhang tulad ko ipagkakatiwala ‘yung malaking role. I am honored and pressured at the same time. Thankfully, my co-stars are approachable, very professional, and very kind. They helped me a lot. They are also very supportive to a newbie like me.”

To those not in the know, the story revolves sisters Maita (Glaiza) and Cielo (Claire), who have formed an inseparable bond since childhood.

Maita has always been protective of her younger sister Cielo but as the latter gets older, she starts to crave for freedom and exhibits rebellious behavior.

Their ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when Cielo gets abducted leading to an irrevocable tragedy. While she grieves, Maita’s boyfriend Alex (Rayver) becomes her source of strength and peace.

Will this strengthen Maita and Cielo’s relationship or is this the beginning of a fierce rivalry backed by suppressed jealousy, pretensions, deceits, and secrets? Can love for family be strong enough to forgive even the biggest of heartbreaks?

“Nagbabagang Luha” is under the supervision of the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, FVP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, SAVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Redgynn S. Alba, and Senior Executive Producer Winnie Hollis-Reyes.

The TV adaptation is a product of GMA’s highly-talented creative team: Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Head RJ Nuevas; Creative Consultant Des Garbes-Severino; Headwriter Onay Sales; writers Renato Custodio Jr., Ma. Zita Garganera, and Kenneth Angelo Enriquez; and brainstormers Liberty Trinidad and Loi Argel Nova.

Catch the world premiere of “Nagbabagang Luha,” under the helm of Ricky Davao – beginning Aug. 2, after “Eat Bulaga” on GMA Afternoon Prime.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

It will also be available for streaming via iQiyi International or IQ.com.