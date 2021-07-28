Choco Mucho ties Creamline for PVL lead; Petro Gazz sizzles

Kat Tolentino scores with a thunderous spike. (Courtesy of Chooks to Go)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Choco Mucho hammered down Cignal HD, 26-24, 25-12, 25-17, to keep its record pristine in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Tuesday at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Kat Tolentino powered the Flying Titans with 16 points, including 14 kills, to extend their winning streak to four games, tying Creamline Cool Smashers at the helm.

Bea De Leon also starred for Choco Mucho with 11 points, while Ponggay Gaston provided additional offensive spark by unloading eight of her nine points on the attack line.

The Flying Titans needed almost an hour and a half in dispatching the HD Spikers, surviving a close opening set before controlling the next two frames.

Deanna Wong also spelled the difference for Choco Mucho with 19 excellent sets on top of three points.

The HD Titans, for their part, slipped to their fourth loss in five games despite Janine Marciano and Roselyn Doria combining for 17 points.

Meantime, Myla Pablo and Ria Meneses combined 40 points as Petro Gazz turned back skidding PLDT Home Fibr, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21, 25-

Pablo unloaded 21 kills and posted three blocks for 24 points while Meneses had 12 spikes and four blocks to finish with 16 points for the Angels, who picked up their third win in four games.

The win tied PetroGazz with Chery Tiggo for third place behind unbeaten teams Choco Mucho and Creamline.