Rule enters semifinals, but Gebbie fails to advance

REMEDY Rule (AFP)

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Remedy Rule made it to the semifinals of the women’s 200-meter butterfly event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday night, July 27.

Winner of two silver and two bronze medals in the 2019 SEA Games, Rule ended up last in Heat 3 but did enough to finish 15th overall by clocking 2:12.23.

The top 16 swimmers in the heats qualified for the next round.

It was a huge bounce back performance from the Filipino-American tanker after falling short in the 100m butterfly on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Luke Gebbie shattered his own Philippine record but came up short of barging into the semifinals of the 100-meter freestyle.

Gebbie, a silver and bronze medalist in the SEA Games two years ago, clocked 49.64 seconds to wind up fifth in Heat 5 and 28th overall.

Nevertheless, the Filipino-Kiwi swimmer broke his previous national record of 49.94 seconds which he set in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

He remains on the hunt for an Olympic medal as he is scheduled to compete in the 50m freestyle, wherein he also holds the national mark, on Friday.