Donny Pangilinan, Jeremiah Lisbo go all out for Belle Mariano’s heart

The rivalry between Deib (Donny Pangilinan) and RJ (Jeremiah Lisbo) becomes even fiercer as they clash at the basketball championship between their schools while trying to win Max’s (Belle Mariano) heart, in the much-awaited finale of the top trending series “He’s Into Her,” which will stream on iWantTFC this Friday (July 29), and air on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z this Sunday (July 31).

At a chance meeting outside the school, RJ assured Max that he would never leave her again, especially now that not everything is going well with her new family and she continues to entertain the idea of going back to her old peaceful life in the province.

Meanwhile, as Deib found the two together, he now feels even more threatened because the girl he loves is back to being friends with his rival, and despite her reassurance that Deib has already become special to her.

Back at home, Max continues to harbor feelings of guilt and offered to go back to Mindoro as her stepmother Macy (Issa Litton) and stepsister Elle (Melizza Jimenez) have shown no signs of returning soon after leaving when her dad (Richard Quan) insisted that Elle be punished for being secretly involved in the physical attack on Max in school.

As Deib becomes more determined to take the championship back from the Southbay Sharks under RJ’s leadership, will he also win Max’s heart?

