Rule falls in 100-m butterfly preliminary heats

By CARLO ANOLIN
Remedy Rule failed to advance to the semifinal round after placing 25th overall in the 100-meter butterfly in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Japan on Saturday.
Only the Top 16 are qualified for the next round led by Yufei Zhang of China, Emma McKeon of Australia, and Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden.
Swimming in Heat 2, Rule placed second, clocking 59.58 seconds only to be eliminated with the announcement of the overall results.
Rule has a chance to redeem herself on July 27 when she competes in the 200-m butterfly event (Heat 3).
—