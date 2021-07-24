PVL: Flying Titans nail 2nd win; Petro Gazz wins

BEA DE LEON

By CARLO ANOLIN



The Choco Mucho Flying Titans swept the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, for their second straight win in the 2021 PVL Open Conference at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center Friday in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Kat Tolentino powered Choco Mucho anew with 16 kills to haul 18 points, Ponggay Gaston added eight points, all coming from kills, while Maddie Madayag and Bea De Leon scored seven points apiece.

“We didn’t expect, we know naman contender Sta. Lucia alam naman nating kung ano klaseng level team meron team, nila mataas level,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro. “Second set we started slow, good thing nag step right away. Nakapag-adjust players doon sa binibigay saming sistema ng Sta. Lucia.

Sta. Lucia had its chances to capture at least one set after closing in a 7-4 blitz to trail at 19-23.

But De Leon scored the 24th set point despite a miscommunication on their end before a costly service error from Sta. Lucia sealed the deal for the Flying Titans.

Mika Reyes and Jonah Sabete chalked up nine points apiece for the Lady Realtors, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas contributed eight markers, while Mar-Jana Phillips, Dell Palomata, and Jovielyn Prado also chipped in seven points each.

Choco Mucho remained undefeated in two games while Sta. Lucia fell to a 1-3 record.

Meanwhile, the Petro Gazz Angels beat the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, for their second win.

Grethcel Soltones spearheaded the Angels with 14 points, 12 coming from kills, Ces Molina chalked up 11 markers, while Ria Meneses and Myla Pablo posted 10 points apiece.

Tied at 20-all in the third set, Petro Gazz unloaded a 4-0 run capped by Molina’s tip down the line to reach match point.

May Luna scored back for Cignal but Meneses put the nail in the coffin by shutting down Klarisa Abriam’s off-timing crosscourt attempt en route to the Angels’ second win.

Petro Gazz coach Arnold Laniog said his wards must instill that “stable mindset” of getting back up despite adversities, citing their recent loss against the unbeaten Creamline Cool Smashers.

Luna. meanwhile, topscored for the HD Spikers with 12 kills to haul 15 points.

The Angels improved to a 2-1 record while the HD Spikers fell to a 1-2 slate.