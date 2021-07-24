Parks heading to Japan after getting release papers from TNT

RAY PARKS

By JONAS TERRADO

Ray Parks Jr. was finally released by the TNT Tropang Giga, paving the way for his reported move to Japan’s B.League

TNT Governor and PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, quoted by online reports, confirmed Parks’ release that came months after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension.

Parks had earlier announced his decision to skip the ongoing 46th season which drew the ire of the Tropang Giga management.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league won’t stand in the way of Parks’ bid to play abroad, apparently set to join a group of Filipino cagers who will suit up in the B.League.

Four Filipinos have already played or recently signed up with B.League clubs, namely Thirdy Ravena of San-En Neophoenix and Javi Gomez de Liano of Ibaraki Robots of the league’s top division.

Juan Gomez de Liano and Kemark Carino are in the second division with Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Aomori Wat’s.

Kiefer Ravena was also signed up by the Shiga Lakestars of the B.League’s first division, but the league had earlier said it will bar him from pursuing the Japan stint due to his live contract with NLEX.