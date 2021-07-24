Ginebra, San Miguel bounce back, rap rivals in PH Cup

STANLEY PRINGLE

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Defending champion Ginebra San Miguel and San Miguel Beer bounced back from opening game defeats by trouncing their respective rivals in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Stanley Pringle scored 19 points and Christian Standhardinger added 11 points and 19 rebounds to help power Ginebra to a 96-81 beating of the Blackwater Bossing while San Miguel was equally dominant in its 110-93 drubbing of NLEX.

Pringle and Standhardinger joined hands with veteran guard LA Tenorio in the fourth quarter when the Kings took control of the game after the Bossing came back in the third period.

Tenorio, who scored eight of his 17 points in the final frame, buried a three-point basket that gave the Kings an 82-77 lead. After a Tenorio jumper, he set up forward Japeth Aguilar for a dunk – for his seventh assists – to pad their lead to 86-77 with 3:49 to go.

Aguilar finished with 14 points, while Prince Caperal came off the bench to contribute 16 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Thompson chipped in 11 points and nine boards.

Early in the game, the 6-foot-10 Aguilar’s first basket which gave Ginebra a 7-4 advantage with 4:15 to play in the first quarter made him the 89th local and 93rd member overall of the PBA’s 5,000-Point Club.

Aguilar is also the 12th to accomplish it in a Ginebra uniform.

CJ PEREZ

Third year forward CJ Perez scattered 21 points off the bench to lead the Beermen.

Perez, obtained in a trade with Terra Firma DYIP during the off-season, scored 13 points in the second quarter when the Beermen took control of the game, turning a 32-22 lead after the opening period to 61-44 halftime advantage.

Alex Cabagnot contributed 17 points for SMB, while Mo Tautuaa added 16 points, and Marcio Lassiter and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo chipped in 14 points for the Beermen. Von Pessumal came off the bench with 10 points.

Arwind Santos finished with nine points and 12 rebounds as he led the team’s defensive domination in controlling the boards 59-44.

NLEX dropped to 1-2, unable to follow up its big 94-75 win against defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel also last Sunday. They lost to Rain or Shine 83-82 on opening last Friday, July16.

Kevin Alas led the Road Warriors with 20 points while Kiefer Ravena added 16 points, but the backcourt duo combined a 13-of-30 shooting from the field. Raul Soyud had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The scores:

First Game

GINEBRA 96 – Pringle 19, Tenorio 17, Caperal 16, Aguilar 14, Thompson 11, Standhardinger 11, Chan 5, Dillinger 2, Salado 1, Tolentino 0, Enriquez 0, Aguilar 0, Holmqvist 0, Ayaay 0.

BLACKWATER 81 – Tolomia 22, Enciso 16, Nabong 11, Magat 8, Daquioag 6, Desiderio 6, Amer 5, Paras 4, Semerad 2, Canaleta 2, Dennison 0, Torralba 0, Acuno0, Escoto 0, Gabriel 0.

Quarters: 21-13; 45-32; 69-67; 96-81.

Second game

SAN MIGUEL 110 – Perez 21, Cabagnot 17, Tautuaa 16, Lassiter 14, Fajardo 14, Pessumal 10, Santos 9, Zamar 4, Ross 3, Gamalinda 2.

NLEX 93 – Alas 20, Ravena 16, Soyud 15, Quinahan 9, Paniamogan 8, Oftana 7, Miranda 5, Semerad 5, Trollano 3, Cruz 3, Porter 2.

Quarters: 32-22; 61-44; 88-67; 110-93.