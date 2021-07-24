Basilan rips own record for 5th straight win in Minda leg of Super Cup

HESED GABO

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del Sir ‒ Jumbo Plastic-Basilan continued its assault of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup records, this time scoring an easy 140-106 win over MisOr Friday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Basilan’s 140 shattered the previous high of 118 which it registered in whipping Kapatagan last Monday.

The two teams also set a new landmark for most combined points in a game with 246, beating MisOr-Kapatagan’s 216.

Both Basilan and Clarin now sport immaculate 5-0 win-loss records. Sweeping the elimination round means an automatic Mindanao Leg finals berth.

The Peace Riders, just like in all their past games, opened the game scorching on both sides of the court, racing to a 27-12 first quarter lead.

They would even double that advantage come second quarter, taking a 30-point 67-37 lead at the break.

The lead would eventually hike to 46 on a Chris Bitoon triple in the fourth frame, 111-65, the biggest of the game.

Hesed Gabo dished out a VisMin record of 17 assists on his way to complete the league’s second-ever triple-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Michael Juico continued his impressive limited minutes play, tallying 20 points, six rebounds, and four steals in just over 12 minutes. Darwin Lunor was perfect off the bench with 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field.

Petra Cement-Roxas rallied furiously to eke out a 79-72 win over ALZA Alayon for its third-straight win in five starts.

Zamboanga del Sur dropped to 2-4 for the seventh spot.

The Scores:

First Game

ROXAS 79 – Castro 22, Bondoc 15, Reyes 12, Casino 9, Najorda 8, Camacho 5, Sta. Ana 4, Elmejrab 4, Velasco 0, Intic 0, Rifarial 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0, Deles 0.

ZAMBO DEL SUR 72 – Daa 16, Poligrates 15, Pepito 9, Celada 7, Jabello 6, Sara 5, Bangcoyan 4, Moneva 4, Puerto 3, Raflores 3, Tajonera 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 35-32, 54-55, 79-72.

Second Game

BASILAN 140 – Juico 20, Baloria 19, Lunor 18, Bitoon 15, Siruma 12, Gabo 11, Taganas 10, Mabulac 8, Saliddin 8, Bringas 6, Manalang 5, Collado 4, Uyloan 2, Hallare 2, Tan 0.

MISOR 106 – Buenafe 35, Baracael 24, Sedurifa 19, Meca 9, Munsayac 7, Mendoza 7, Sanga 6, Gonzaga 0, Sarangay 0.

Quarters: 27-12, 67-37, 106-65, 140-106.