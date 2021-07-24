Nico Antonio gets big break on GMA

Nico Antonio is out to prove his acting mettle anew in GMA-7’s weekly drama anthology “Magpakailanman.”

He will star in the episode dubbed “From Russia With Love: The Eric Baylosis/Anna Rabtsun Baylosis Story,” which airs July 24, 8 pm.

It is about a simple Pinoy who fell in love with a beautiful Russian model.

The stint is actually Nico’s first major appearance in a TV drama anthology.

“First time ever na nangyari sa akin ‘yung ganito. Kaya I am very grateful sa GMA

for this opportunity,” he shared.

Not that it was a walk in the park.

“Mahirap pala. Not just physically but also mentally and psychologically. Matindi ang

pressure and kailangan always on your toes. No room for mistakes,” he said.

Hottie Max Collins plays the role of Nico’s wife under the able direction of Don

Michael Perez.

Nico is now a freelance artist.

But he is always grateful to Star Magic and ABS-CBN for helping hone his

talent though the years.