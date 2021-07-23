Super Cup: Basilan stretches win run to 5; Kapatagan ends skid

Michael Juico of Basilan drives past his defender.

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del ‒ Jumbo Plastic-Basilan stamped its class against Pagadian, 94-70, and stayed undefeated in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Thursday at the City Gymnasium here.

Leading the crushing for the Peace Riders was Michael Mabulac with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, all in just 18 minutes of play.

Fielding 13 players right in the first half, 12 of them scored led by Michael Mabulac’s 10 as Basilan took a 54-37 lead at the break.

The Peace Riders would stretch the lead to 29 at the end of the third frame on the way to their fourth straight win.

Captain Jonathan Uyloan tallied 16 points built on four triples along with three assists and three steals for the Peace Riders. Jay Collado and Michael Juico also chipped in 10 apiece, with the latter doing it in less than 10 minutes of action.

Christian Manalo paced Pagadian with 16 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Rich Guinitaran got 13 points, but only had nine shots.

Earlier, Kapatagan put a much-needed stop to its five-game skid by outlasting ALZA Alayon, 89-80,

The Buffalo Braves’ first victory in six games put them over ALZA for seventh place with a 2-5 win-loss card. Zamboanga del Sur then slipped to 1-3, still in the playoff picture at eighth.

Kapatagan unloaded a 25-5 opening third-period blast to turn a close 48-46 affair to a 73-51 blowout at the 3:29 mark.

In that run, the Braves went a perfect 5-of-5 from behind the arc.

The scores

First Game

KAPATAGAN 89 – Monte 25, Doroteo 17, Inigo 14, Palma 11, Alanes 7, Teodoro 7, Ng Sang 4, Costelo 2, Mandreza 2, Siarot 0.

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR 80 – Daa 21, Sara 14, Poligrates 11, Bangcoyan 10, Celada 7, Puerto 5, Raflores 3, Pepito 3, Tajonera 3, Larotin 2, Jabello 1, Arnoquis 0, Cruz 0, Moneva 0.

Quarters: 25-20, 48-41, 77-56, 89-80.

Second Game

BASILAN 94 – Uyloan 16, Mabulac 15, Collado 10, Juico 10, Lunor 8, Bitoon 7, Bringas 5, Siruma 5, Taganas 4, Baloria 4, Hallare 3, Tan 3, Manalang 2, Saliddin 0.

PAGADIAN 70 – Manalo 16, Guinitaran 13, Serrano 12, Caballero K. 10, Pamaran 7, Quimado 5, Demigaya 3, Benitez 2, Villaver 2, Bolotaolo 0, Saludsod 0, Singedas 0, Bautista 0, Dechos 0, Diva 0.

Quarters: 25-17, 54-37, 74-45, 94-70.