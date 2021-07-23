PH athletes will have Rajo Laurel-designed ‘alampay’ during Tokyo Games parade

Barong from Kultura

Only six from the 70-member Philippine delegation — led by flag bearers Eumir Felix Marcial (boxing) and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo) — will be joining the parade of countries during the opening ceremony.

The men will be wearing cocoon silk barongs with a machine-embroidered pitchera design muslin inner shirts and light wool black pants, while the women will be clad in cocoon silk short blazers with a machine embroidered front and sleeves and neoprene spaghetti-strapped black inner blouses and neoprene black pants — all from Kultura.

Highlighting their parade uniforms are Rajo Laurel-designed “alampay” (shawl) also with a native Filipino touch.