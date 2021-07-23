Duterte OKs P100K games allowance for PH athletes

PRES. DUTERTE

Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved an additional P100,000 games allowance to all 19 Tokyo Olympians and 6 Paralympians “as token and to celebrate the achievement of the athletes who qualified for the Olympics and Paralympics.”

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez is elated on this development saying that “our athletes deserve this additional show of support,” adding, “thank you President Duterte sa lagi niyong suporta sa ating mga atleta.”

The additional support was approved upon the recommendation of Senate Committee on Sports Chairman Senator Bong Go and the PSC.

This will be on top of the previously approved $1,000 allowance given by the PSC.

Ramirez highlighted the support of the government in our Olympians preparation for the Olympics.

CASH INCENTIVES

FOR PARALYMPIANS

Meantime, MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) through its Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and President Al S. Panlilio, announced it is giving cash incentives not only for Filipino Summer Olympics medalists, but also for those who bring honor from the Tokyo 2020 PARALYMPICS.

Pangilinan, better known as MVP, is allotting financial incentives of P5 million to the gold winner, P2.5 M for silver and P500,000 for bronze.

The amounts mirror the financial rewards to be handed out by the Philippine government through the Philippine Sports Commission.

Panlilio said this is part of the commitment of “Chairman MVP and his advocacy of Sports for All. MVPSF supports that commitment and is one with him in the belief that Paralympians deserve recognition and reward for their sacrifice and dedication to flag and country”.

The foundation had earlier allocated cash rewards for the Summer Olympians of P10M for a gold, P5M for a silver and P2M for a bronze.