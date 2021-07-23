1st leg of Triple Crown slated at San Lazaro

The best three-year-old horses in the country will be battling it out in the first leg of the PHILRACOM Triple Crown this Sunday at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

Gunning for the top prize of P2.1 million and a collector’s item trophy made by renowned sculptor Ramon Orlina are Gabriel Gaerlan’s Nuclear Bomb and Wilbert Tan’s Kaparkan Falls.

Other horses taking part are Putch Puyat’s Liquid Gold, Paolo Crisostomo’s Kevlar, SC Stockfarm’s Enzo, Christian Velasco’s Stayinthemoment , Joseph Dyhengco’s Hook On D Run, Rancho Sta. Rosa’s King Tiger, Melaine Habla’s War Cannon, and Juvenile Champs Charm Bell and Work Bell of Bell Racing Stable.

To be disputed over 1600-meters, the race will not only showcase the best horses, but also the best jockeys in the land.

A virtual who’s who of riders will be mounting their respective horses in this event that offers a total purse of P3.5-million.

Jesse “Midas Touch” Guce, Kelvin “The Genius Rider” Abobo, Jonathan “Mr. Aerodynamic” Hernandez, Jeffril Zarate, John Alvin Guce, John Paul Guce, Pati Dilema, O Neal Cortez, Dhunoy Raquel, Mart Gonzales and Triple Crown first timer Pabs “The Finisher” Cabalejo will be slugging it out with their respective rides to be part of history.

The jockeys were unanimous in saying that this edition of the Triple Crown- 1st Leg is wide open where anything can happen and anyone of them could win it. 2020 Jockey of the Year Jesse Guce said, “Makakasaksi ang bayang karerista ng napakagandang laban sa Linggo. Kahit sino sa labing-isang kasali ang pwede manalo.”

In the undercard this red-letter Sunday is the equally exciting P1.5-million Hopeful Stakes offering P900-thousand to the winner to be disputed by eleven gallopers. This will be contested over 1600-meter distance.