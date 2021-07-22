PBA: Thrilling win for Magnolia, breezy for NorthPort

ROBERT BOLICK

By Waylon Galvez

Games Friday (Ynares Arena Pasig)

3 p.m. – Ginebra vs Blackwater

6 p.m. – San Miguel vs NLEX

Ian Sangalang converted a layup off a feed by Paul Lee at the final buzzer to lift the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok to an 84-82 win against the Alaska Aces in the 46th PBA Season Philippine Cup Wednesday, July 21 at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Sangalang found himself open at the shaded area as Lee drove to the basket that drew three Aces defenders, including Sangalang’s man Yousef Taha, for the winning basket as time expired.

The win improved Magnolia’s record to 2-0 as it joined Meralco and Rain or Shine on top of the standings while Alaska suffered its first defeat after winning its first game last Friday.

Sangalang led the Hotshots with 26 points, while Lee added 16 points. Rome dela Rosa and Mark Barroca contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively. Calvin Abueva had nine points and 10 rebounds.

IAN SANGALANG

Alaska got 20 points from Taha, Jeron Teng had 10 and 12 boards.

Meantime, Kevin Ferrer dropped 10 of his 20 points in the second quarter as the NorthPort Batang Pier scored a masterful 115-79 win against the Phoenix LPG Fuel Masters in the first game.

Ferrer went 6-of-13 from the field off the bench but was near perfect from the foul line as he missed just one out of six attempts. The former University of Santo Tomas star also collared nine rebounds in almost 30 minutes of action.

Third year guard Robert Bolick, who missed the ‘bubble’ tournament last year because of a knee injury, also had 20 points, 11assists and seven boards, while rookie Troy Rike likewise came through with 20 points.

Jamie Malonzo, the No. 2 overall pick of Batang Pier in the last PBA Rookie Draft, and Sidney Onwubere added 15 points each.

The win allowed the Batang Pier to enter the win column after losing their first game this season against the Meralco Bolts 85-63 last Friday for a 1-1 win-loss card in the standings.

The 36-point victory is the largest winning margin in NorthPort franchise history, eclipsing the previous record of 34 points in a 124-90 victory over Ginebra during Game 1 of 2019 Governors’ Cup.

The scores:

First Game

NORTHPORT 115 – Bolick 20, Rike 20, Ferrer 20, Malonzo 15,Onwubere 15, Taha 12, Elorde 6, Faundo 4, Balanza 3, Subido 0, Doliguez 0, Grey 0.

PHOENIX 79 – Manuel 26, Wright 15, Perkins 12, Jazul 8, Garcia 6, Melecio 4, Pascual 2, Demusis 2, Chua 2, Rios 2, Faundo 0, Muyang 0, Calisaan 0, Napoles 0, Tamsi 0.

Quarters: 22-18; 50-31; 79-51; 115-79.

Second Game

MAGNOLIA 84 – Sangalang 26, Lee 16, dela Rosa 12, Barroca 10, Abueva 9, Dionisio 5, Jalalon 4, Corpuz 2, Reavis 0, Ahanmisi 0.

ALASKA 82 – Taha 20, Tratter 10, Teng 10, Banal 9, Herndon 8, Casio 7, Digregorio 6, Adamos 6, Ahanmisi 3, Brondial 3, Browne 0.

Quarters: 26-25; 41-47; 65-66; 84-82.