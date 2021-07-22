Clarin stays perfect in Chooks Super Cup Mindanao leg

CARLO LASTIMOSA

PAGADIAN, Zamboanga del Sur ‒ Clarin defeated short-handed Kapatagan, 76-65, and stayed undefeated in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Wednesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Carlo Lastimosa led the onslaught with 22 points, going 6-of-9 from downtown, on their way to maintaining the top seed at 5-0.

Just like in the Sto Niño’s 98-65 win over Iligan yesterday, another strong start pushed them to a wire-to-wire win.

This as Clarin raced to a 27-10 first period with Lastimosa already pumping 10 points, tying Kapatagan.

The Buffalo Braves would cut Sto. Niño’s lead to just 12, 65-53, after a 9-2 rally to open the fourth quarter topped by Eduard Doroteo’s long-two.

But Clarin was just too experienced to squander the lead, putting out Kapatagan late in the match.

John Wilson followed up his historic triple-double performance with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while Joseph Eriobu hauled 13 rebounds along with six points.

In the battle between home teams, ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur earned its first victory with a 78-73 win over the Pagadian Explorers.

Forty-two year old Dennis Daa put the final nail on the Explorers’ coffin, burying a triple from the top-of-the-key with just 12.6 ticks left to make it a two-possession game.

Then Mark Benitez missed his three-point attempt on the other end as ALZA Alayon took its first win in three outings.

Daa led the victors with 17 points on 60-percent shooting from the field, to go with seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

The scores:

First Game

ZAMBO DEL SUR 78 – Daa 17, Poligrates 15, Sara 12, Jabello 9, Amoquis 8, Puerto 5, Celada 5, Bangcoyan 2, Moneva 2, Tajonera 2, Pepito 1, Cruz 0, Raflores 0, Larotin 0.

PAGADIAN 73 – Guinitaran 15, Serrano 11, Manalo 10, Saludsod 7, Benitez 6, Caballero K. 6, Dechos 6, Villaver 5, Pamaran 3, Caballero R. 2, Diva 2, Bolotaolo 0, Quimado 0, Acaylar 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 33-35, 55-52, 78-73.

Second Game

CLARIN 76 – Lastimosa 22, Wilson 14, Raymundo 9, Marcelino 7, Pangcalinawagan 6, Eriobu 6, Hayes 4, Palattao 2, Pagente 2, Santos 2, Jalem 2, Pancho 0, Berdan 0, Mangahas 0, Lucernas 0.

KAPATAGAN 65 – Monte 15, Doroteo 11, Alanes 8, Inigo 7, Ng Sang 7, Costelo 6, Mandreza 3, Siarot 2, Astrero 2, Acain 2, Gabawan 2, Teodoro 0, Incio 0, Tabaquero 0.

Quarters: 27-10, 44-23, 63-44, 76-65.