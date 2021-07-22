Choco Mucho nails first PVL win; Cignal triumphs

KAT TOLENTINO

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Choco Mucho turned back a stubborn PLDT Home Fibr, 28-26, 10-25, 27-25, 25-11, Wednesday night for its first win in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Twin towers Bea De Leon and Kat Tolentino peppered the Power Hitters with a barrage of attacks to lead the Flying Titans with 18 points apiece including combined 32 kills.

The duo overshadowed the efforts of Isa Molde and Jorelle Singh, who finished with identical 19 points in a losing effort for PLDT.

The Power Hitters had their chances in the extended first and third sets, but still fell short in the crunch to absorb their third consecutive defeat in as many outings.

Deanna Wong also shone for Choco Mucho with four points, 13 digs and 26 excellent sets, while Libero Denden Revilla took charge of their floor defense and had 24 digs.

Earlier, Cignal recovered from an erratic third set to outhustle Sta Lucia, 25-22, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20.

Roselyn Doria and Janine Marciano sparkled for the HD Spikers to pick up their first win following a straight-set defeat to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Monday.

Doria also took charge at the net by firing 14 points on five attacks and five blocks, while delivering four aces, while Marciano also finished with 14 points highlighted by 13 kills.

The Lady Realtors showed signs of life when they took over the third set, but failed to sustain the momentum going into the fourth with Fiola Ceballos coming off the bench to fuel the HD Spikers.

May Luna also stepped up for Cignal with 10 points including eight from the attack line, while Ayel Estranero converted 18 excellent sets.

Sta Lucia fell to its second loss in three games despite MJ Phillips and Aiza Pontillas erupting for a combined 31 kills to finish with 20 and 15 points.

It also didn’t help that the Lady Realtors fell into a maze of errors, giving up 28 points.