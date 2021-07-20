4 TNT players enter health protocols; games sked reset

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The PBA on Tuesday postponed two scheduled games on Wednesday after four TNT Tropang Giga players entered health and safety protocols.

The Tropang Giga were to play Magnolia Pambansang Manok. Also moved were the game between Terrafirma and Alaska.

In a statement released Tuesday, the PPBA said decision is “in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.”

“Four TNT Tropang Giga players have returned tests that were either positive or need to be confirmed for COVID-19 under government approved league protocols,” the statement read.

The four individuals are now in isolation and will be re-tested. The rest of the team who tested negative are also in separate isolation for further re-testing.

Although all Terrafirma members have tested negative, the league felt it is imperative to isolate them and re-tested as well as they had been TNT Tropang Giga’s opponent last Saturday.

Wednesday games will now feature Phoenix Super LPG against NorthPort at 3 p.m. followed by Alaska and Magnolia at 6 p.m.

Both Phoenix and NorthPort seek to bounce back from recent losses with the Fuel Masters coming off an 80-73 loss to Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots last Saturday and the Batang Pier nursing an 85-63 defeat to the Meralco Bolts on Friday.

Alaska and Magnolia, meanwhile, aim to follow up their respective victories.

The Aces opened their title campaign with a 103-77 thrashing of the Blackwater Bossing Friday while the Hotshots are enjoying a win over the Fuel Masters over the weekend.