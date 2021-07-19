PetroGazz outlasts Black Mamba-Army in rain-delayed PVL match

PetroGazz players celebrate

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PetroGazz banked on its rock-solid defense to edge Black Mamba-Army, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PVC Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Ria Meneses led the Angels’ stifling defense by posting nine of the team’s 15 blocks.

Competition match actually lasted for one hour and 57 minutes, but overall the duel took a little over five hours to finish after being halted early in the second set due to continuous rains that caused some slippery spots on the floor.

PetroGazz was leading 25-19, 4-1 before the match stopped at 4:46 p.m. It resumed around 8 p.m.

Despite the long wait, the Angels still came out sizzling with Grethcel Soltones, Myla Pablo and Meneses anchoring the squad.

Soltones pumped in 16 of her 18 points on attacks while Pablo and Meneses chipped in 16 points apiece.

Ces Molina contributed 15 points.

Both PetroGazz and Army displayed their offensive resolve, with the Angels slightly ahead on kills, 57-53.

Army skipper Jovelyn Gonzaga finished with 17 points built on 15 kills and two blocks, while Joanne Bunag and Royse Tubino had 14 and 13 points in a losing effort.