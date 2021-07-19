‘Ikaw At Ako At Ang Ending,’ something new for KimJe

By NEIL RAMOS

Fresh from their successful team up in “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam,” real-life sweethearts Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles otherwise known as #KimJe, team up for their second movie this year titled “Ikaw At Ako At Ang Ending.”

This time, Kim and Jerald collaborate with hit movie maker Irene Emma Villamor.

Note some of Irene’s movies include “Camp Sawi,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” “Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story,” “Ulan,” and “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets.”

No. “Ikaw At Ako At Ang Ending” is not your typical love story.

Irene shared, “Offbeat siya. Hindi siya yung typical boy meets girl story.”

In a nutshell, it is about two lost souls meeting unexpectedly at a time when both are trying to escape the miserable reality of their lives.

Kim and Jerald are known mostly for their comedic output and as such may were surprised with the teaser trailer of “Ikaw At Ako At Ang Ending” highlighting action-packed scenes. Not only that. They also engage in several steamy scenes definitely far removed from their usual.

Kim said, “Yun exactly ang nagustuhan ko sa kanya kasi iba siya sa mga dating ginawa namin. Actually, natuwa kami pareho ni Je kasi pareho naming pangarap gumawa ng parang action film.”

And what about those daring love scenes?

“Okay lang naman,” Kim retorted. “Wala namang ilangan sa amin ni Je. Baka siya nailang sa akin, ako hindi (laughs).”

“Basically, parang level up kami ni Kim dito,” said Jerald. “Gaya nga ng sinabi niya, iba ito sa mga nagawa na namin dati. Marami kaming mabibigat na eksena dito and hopefully magustuhan ng mga tao.”

So far, it’s clear who the ikaw and ako in the story. What’s the ending though?

“Ikaw At AKo At Ang Ending,” starts streaming globally August 13 on ktx.ph, iWant TFC, TFC IPTV and Vivamax.