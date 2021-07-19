Clarin, MisOr down Chooks Super Cup rivals

Mac Baracael of MisOr

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR ‒ MisOr went to their veterans anew and scored a 111-105 win over Kapatagan in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Ronjay Buenafe dominated late for the Brew Authoritea, scoring nine of the last 12 MisOr points, topped by two freebies, to take a 108-103 lead with 43.4 ticks left.

The win improved MisOr’s record to 2-1 while Kap[atagan fell to 1-3.

Buenafe exploded for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including six triples, to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Mac Baracael also produced for MisOr with 28 points on an efficient 10-of-13 clip. Joseph Sedurifa also dropped 20 points, alongside six assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Marlon Monte was the lone bright spot for Kapatagan with 29 points on a 12-of-16 shooting clip to go with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clarin raised its record to 3-0 after beating Pagadian, 84-71.

Up by just seven midway through the fourth quarter, the Sto. Niño uncorked a 14-4 run capped by Carlo Lastimosa’s three, to stretch their margin to 17, 87-67, with just 1:09 left.

John Wilson, who had been battling foul trouble throughout the game, still ended with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Given the Manok ng Bayan citation was spark off the bench Jayvee Marcelino with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Joseph Eriobu also chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Petra Cement-Roxas finally entered the win column with a 71-69 win over the JPS Zamboanga City – thanks to Lester Reyes.

The 6-foot-4 native of Esperanza, Agusan Del Sur made the biggest shot of his career, receiving a last-second dish from JK Casiño and burying a short stab to beat the buzzer.

Reyes finished with eight points, eight rebounds – including five on the offensive end – and two blocks.