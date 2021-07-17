PH Olympic team official tests positive for COVID-19

REP. BAMBOL TOLENTINO

By CARLO ANOLIN





A fully vaccinated Philippine team official to the Tokyo Olympics tested positive for COVID-19 a week before the opening kicks off.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino bared the development yesterday on ONE PH’s The Chasedown show.

“Unfortunately, ang bilin ko rin bawasan ‘yong paglabas, may nag-positive sa tin sa Manila na isa,” said Tolentino, clarifying that the individual is a sports official. “So ‘di na siya makakatuloy [sa Tokyo], Wala, ganon talaga e.”

“Dalawa ang kalaban talaga natin dito. Ang opponents natin dito ay fellow Olympians at tsaka the virus.”

The POC chief reiterated his reminders, especially for those currently staying in Tokyo’s Olympic Village, to double their precautions against the virus.

Tolentino said he’s been monitoring all the movements of the Philippine delegation, starting from the 14 Viber chat groups with different concerns on respective sports.

Aside from the 19 Filipino Olympians, Tolentino bared that the Philippine delegation consists of around 80-90 members.

Even the official who tested positive for COVID-19 wasn’t spared despite being fully vaccinated, he added.

“‘Pag vaccinated ka at least additional protection pero ingat pa rin. Dahil nag-positive ka, ‘di ka na makakalipad. Ganon din lalo sa atleta natin, ingat pa rin.”

The news also came after an Olympic organizer revealed the first COVID-19 case in the Olympic Village.





