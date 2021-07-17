Andrea Torres is still Kapuso

By NEIL RAMOS

Hottie Andrea Torres officially renewed her contract with GMA on Friday, July 16.

Of course, she is happy about it.

“Siyempre very happy ako na Kapuso pa rin ako. Dito ako nag-umpisa at masaya lang na dito ko pa rin ipagpapatuloy ang acting career ko,” she said.

“At masaya ako na marami silang plano sa akin. Marami silang magagandang proyekto na nakalaan at karamihan dito mga roles na hindi ko pa nagagawa ever,” she added.

Andrea is set to appear in “Legal Wives,” which is to premiere July 26.

She is excited to know as to how people would take to it.

“Iba kasi siya and I think marami talaga tayong matututunan sa show so, excited ako,” she said.

“Actually itong ‘Legal Wives’ it’s a dream come true for me,” she added. “Kasi, for the longest time, lagi ko sinasabi sa mga interviews ko gusto kong makatrabaho si Dennis Trillo. So isa yun sa tine-thank you ko sa home network ko, na binigyan nila ako ng chance na makatrabaho si Dennis.”

Apart from Dennis, Andrea was also paired prior with some of GMA’s hottest actors including Dingdong Dantes, and Derek Ramsay.

Who are the other leading men she wants to work with?

“Ang dami pa! Si Alden (Richards), gusto kong makatrabaho ulit sa isang project. Si Tom (Rodriguez), hindi ko pa po nakakatrabaho. (And) of course John Lloyd (Cruz)!”

So is the sit-com pushing through?

“Wala pa pong official na nasabi sa ’kin, narinig ko lang din po sa mga usap-usapan…Mahirap naman i-claim until mangyari talaga pero pinagpe-pray ko siya, sana po.”

Andrea has been a Kapuso since 2008.

Did she ever think of jumping networks though the years?

“HIndi po talaga, kasi grabe yung pag-alaga at guidance na ibinibigay sa akin ng GMA and I’m very happy here,” she said.