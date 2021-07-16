Vicor’s vinyl collection grows with addt’l titles

Good news for record collectors and OPM fans.

After re-issuing a slew of amazing albums from its storied catalog on vinyl, Vicor ups the ante, issuing more titles to satiate fan demand.

New vinyl reproductions of classics from Pinoy rock icons Mike Hanopol and Resty Fabunan’s Maria Cafra, lead the pack.

Note Hanopol’s “Awiting Pilipino,” his solo debut, includes “Laki Sa Layaw.”

Meanwhile, the “Maria Cafra” self-titled record was the vehicle for Fabunan’s rock musings. This album includes the rock hit “Kumusta Mga Kaibigan” and is a veritable rock classic all throughout.

Gary Valenciano began his streak of hit songs with the Vicor-produced “Gary Valenciano Next” album. This collection includes two of his biggest hits: the Danny Javier-written “’Di Na Natuto” and “Reaching Out.” The latter is a theme song from the 1983 Viva Films hit movie “Hotshots” that also launched Gary V’s acting career.

No doubt that Yoyoy Villame was a comedic genius and the proof is in this lengthy 14-track “Best of Yoyoy Villame” record that has manong Yoyoy’s finest moments immortalized on vinyl: “Granada,” “Si Felimon,” “Butsekik,” and “Mag Exercise Tayo,” to name a few.

Previous releases that include the once hard-to-find “Segreto” album by the late Ric Segreto, “VST & Company I,” Rico J. Puno’s “The Way We Were,” Rey Valera, Martin Nievera, Freddie Aguilar’s “Anak” and Sharon Cuneta’s “Mr DJ” albums has since become a big hit in the vinyl-collecting community.

“Segreto” in particular sold out twice. Vicor has since followed up with titles such as “Batucada Sa Calesa” by Bong Penera, Basil Valdez’s “Ngayon At Kailanman,” “Kuh” by Kuh Ledesma, “Himig Natin” by Juan Dela Cruz Band and Asin. All titles are manufactured abroad on 180-gram vinyl.

More are forthcoming: the second Ric Segreto album “Man Of The Hour” will surely be a welcome addition for collectors as it completes the re-issue of the late singer’s whole discography. Titles by Side A, Sampaguita, Cinderella, Hotdog and more are all slated to be made available soon.

Collectors usually fork over exorbitant amounts for rare OPM albums. But the Vicor classic vinyl reissue series will make once hard to find, quality sound recordings of all-time favorite OPM artists easier to own.

Priced at only P1,900 per title, these records are perfect for audiophiles and for the budding vinyl collector looking for quality classic albums.

Contact Vicor on Facebook to know where you can buy your choice of vinyl records.