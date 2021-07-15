Throwback fun on ‘Pepito Manaloto: Ang Unang Kuwento’

Travel back to the ’80s and discover where and how GMA Network’s award-winning and well-loved family sitcom, “Pepito Manaloto” began via “Pepito Manaloto: Ang Unang Kuwento.”

The prequel introduces the fresh team-up of Sef Cadayona and Mikee Quintos.

As the young Pepito Manaloto, Sef is a shy but smart boy who always finds ways to earn money for his family. he is also always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

As the young Elsa dela Cruz, Mikee is a book-smart and extremely competitive student whose charm easily captures the hearts of her classmates.

Sef admits he feels “pressure” in giving life to Michael V’s well-loved character.

“Una sa lahat ang gagampanang role natin dito ay si Pepito Manaloto na more than 10 years na at talaga namang matibay. Tapos ipo-portray mo pa ‘yung batang Pepito, si Kuya Bitoy, siyempre nandoon ‘yung pressure. Ang pressure naman kasi hindi mawawala lalo na kung gustong-gusto mong ibigay ‘yung kaya mo. Personally, I can say na masuwerte ako na ang dami kong pwedeng hingan ng advice at guide kasi wiling na willing ang buong team na tulungan kami kung ano ‘yung kailangan namin maipakita sa Ang Unang Kuwento,” he shared.

Mikee, in turn, expressed excitement portraying Elsa, originally played by seasoned actress Manilyn Reynes.

“Si Ms. Manilyn, I really admire her off-cam. Nakasama ko na siya before sa ‘The Lost Recipe.’ ‘Yung guidance niya, how she is and how she talks – sobrang malumanay, very welcoming, and very mommy. Ganoon ‘yung vibe niya. It’s very distinct, her character. As Elsa, nage-enjoy akong gayahin siya kasi ang layo noon sa personality ko. Challenge siya but nae-enjoy ko siyang gawin,” she said.

Set in the ’80s in a small and close-knit barangay in Caniogan, Bulacan, the show brings back the kilig and sentimentality of the period along with its socio-cultural nuances – all before the age of modern-day technology.

Joining in on the fun are: Pokwang as Aling Tarsing Batumbakal; Gladys Reyes as Aling Rosa Generoso; Archie Alemania as Mang Benny Manaloto; Kokoy de Santos as Patrick Generoso; EA Guzman as Nando; Kristoffer Martin as Wendell; Denise Barbacena as Elma; Jay Arcilla as Eric; and Angel Guardian as Beth.

Manilyn and Bitoy will also be present in the prequel as narrators.

Under the helm of esteemed director Bert de Leon, “Pepito Manaloto: Ang Unang Kuwento” airs Saturdays beginning this July 17, 6:15pm, on GMA-7.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.