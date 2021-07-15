Pacquiao is looking sharp as hell – Logan Paul

Manny Pacquiao and Logan Paul

By CARLO ANOLIN



Youtube personality Logan Paul saw firsthand how Manny Pacquiao remains in top condition after paying a visit at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, California recently.

Taking it to social media, Pacquiao posted a photo of him with Paul and took the opportunity to take a jab at Mayweather anew.

“Honored to have Logan Pual come by Wild Card Gym today. After watching me work out, he said he was glad he fought Mayweather instead of me” wrote the Filipino boxing legend with a laughing emoji.

Paul, for his part, said Pacquiao is “looking sharp as hell.”

Paul, 26, locked horns with Mayweather, 44, last month and stood firm at least until eight rounds in an exhibition match in Miami, Florida.

Though many fans believed that the bout won’t last, Paul withstood Mayweather’s punishment, dealing little to no damage on the undefeated five-division world boxing champion.

Pacquiao, for his part, lost to Mayweather last May 2015 in their mega-bout dubbed as the “Fight of the Century.”

Recently, the two boxing stars have been going back and forth since Mayweather first commented on Pacquiao’s legendary boxing career.