Francine Diaz in peril in ‘Tenement 66’

How far would you go to earn money?

This is the question posed to viewers by “Tenement 66.”

Helmed by critically acclaimed director Rae Red, the suspense thriller stars Francis Magundayao, Noel Comia Jr., and Francine Diaz as Teban, Ron-Ron and Lea, respectively.

In the hopes of escaping their miserable lives, Lea connives with Teban and Ron-Ron into robbing Nando (Lou Veloso) after she witnessed the old man steal a large amount of money.

Teban, who is looking to start a new life after being released from prison due to theft, initially refuses Lea’s bribe but agrees later on in a desperate attempt to pay for his sick brother’s hospital bills.

As Lea, Teban, and Ron-Ron force their way into Nando’s unit, they unexpectedly face evil criminals who viciously torment them and hold them hostage.

Will they be able to escape the gruesome situation they got themselves into?

Co-produced by iWantTFC, Dreamscape Entertainment, and Epic Media,”Tenement 66″ had its international premiere at the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival under the Bucheon Choice category.

It also stars Jess Mendoza, Topper Fabregas, Raffy Tejada, Martha Comia, and Ross Pesigan.

It is set to stream all over the world on iWantTFC, KTX.ph, and TFC IPTV beginning this July 23.

It will also be available in the Philippines via SKY Pay-Per-View and Cignal Cable Pay-Per-View.