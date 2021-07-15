ALAMAT: Bigger, better, stronger

The boys of ALAMAT are starting to heat up.

With the success of their debut single “Kbye,” members Taneo, Jao, Mo, Tomas, Valfer, R-Ji, Gami and Alas are ready to level up with the release of their new single “Kasmala,” a play on the Tagalog word “malakas” or strong.

Note ALAMAT has the distinction of being the fastest OPM act to break into Billboard’s Next Big Thing charts with their impressive top 2 debut.

Currently, it is the highest chart position for a new Pinoy act.

ALAMAT has also impressed music tastemakers with their modern R&B tinged dance pop sound mixed with a style that is distinctly rooted in Filipino aesthetics.

For “Kasmala,” ALAMAT has raised the stakes sonically.

To keep up with the times, their new song is produced by a Swiss music production team The Kennel, described as “among more successful independent music publishers, having written and produced music more than a hundred No. 1 chart hits.”

Writing the lyrics for “Kasmala” is ace songwriter Thyro Alfaro.

Essentially, the new single is a collaborative mix between the Swedish music production outfit and Filipino musicians and songwriters.

A Viva Records exec describes it as “Top caliber music production used by K-pop acts meets the best Pinoy lyricist of his generation. And throw in a talented, disciplined, stylish and good-looking act like ALAMAT, it’s a dynamite mix!”

Thematically, “Kasmala” champions the indomitable Pinoy spirit.

According to Ninuno Media’s creative director Jason Paul Laxamana, the new song bears a strong message. It is a reminder for “fellow Filipinos that we, too, have always been subject to hate, dehumanization and prejudice throughout history. But we shall not be broken down. We shall persist and continue to thrive. We shall endure. For we are strong. We are ‘kasmala.’”

Weeks before the release of their new single, ALAMAT’s social media pages have been lit with art-y and stylish photos that took its inspiration from the #StopAsianHate campaign, hence, Laxamana’s comment.

The same teasers, plus the heightened anticipation for “Kasmala” generated so much buzz for ALAMAT that they broke into Billboard’s Next Big Thing charts.

“Kasmala” is now out on music streaming platforms.

Its music video as directed by Jason Paul Laxamana is also available via YouTube.

“Kasmala” is released by Viva Records.