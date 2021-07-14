Joel Lamangan’s ‘Lockdown’ is controversial, timely

“Lockdown,” written by Troy Espiritu and directed by film master Joel Lamangan, earned praises and raves from cinema aficionados and critics after it was shown in a special screening at Sine Pop (Cubao) recently.

“It tells the sad but true plight of our poor kababayans who are the hardest hit in this lockdown and have no choice but to make ‘kapit sa patalim,’” says seasoned film critic Mario Bautista.

Another respected film critic, Pablo Tariman opines: “The latest Lamangan film is by turns poignantly moving and shocking. It is a standout film in this time of pandemic. It is by turns depressing and shocking, but it is the truth.”

“The theme of the film is about a person’s choice in times of desperation, which was heightened because of the pandemic situation,” declares Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chair Liza Diño-Seguerra.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte remarks: “It is a brave, daring, courageous movie… It’s a movie that talks reality, and for me, tama lang. Panahon na para magbigay naman ng ganitong pelikula sa ating mamamayang Pilipino para umunlad din ang kanilang pag-iisip… Film is one way in which we can enrich ourselves and our personas. Enrich our brains, enrich our hearts.”

In “Lockdown,” actor Paolo Gumabao gives life to Danny Asuncion, an overseas Filipino worker who had to go home following the worldwide pandemic. Faced with domestic problems, Danny reluctantly entered the world of cybersex.

“Lockdown will be an eye-opener for those who look down on people who are forced to sell their bodies for a living,” Gumabao declares.

“Don’t just judge them kasi hindi n’yo naman alam ang pinagdaraanan nila. Mahirap talaga ang buhay ngayon due to the lockdown. Maraming walang trabaho. Like my character Danny, he’s pushed against the wall, sarili namang katawan niya ang binebenta niya, hindi naman siya nanghoholdap o nananakit ng ibang tao…

“So huwag nyo sila basta huhusgahan, as you don’t really know them. So, people should watch ‘Lockdown’ kasi lahat ng ipinakita rito is a reflection of reality, kung ano talaga ang nangyayari ngayon sa totoong buhay.”

Acclaimed director Joel Lamangan adds: “What the movie is saying is that in the troubled times that we are all in, it is always safe to follow strict protocols to avoid unnecessary transmission of the virus.

“Ang taong gipit na gipit sa buhay, kahit na anong uri ng pagkakakitaan ay gagawin, makatulong lang sa pamilya, kahit ang kabayaran ay ang kanyang dignidad bilang tao.”

Also included in the film are Alan Paule, Max Eigenmann, Ruby Ruiz, Jess Evardone, Paul Jake Paule, Angellie Sanoy, and Jim Pebanco.

Rounding up the cast are Jeff Carpio, Neil Suarez, Kristian Allene, Dincent Lujero, Mauro Salas, Alexis Yasuda, and Sean de Guzman.

Executive producer is Jojo Barron.

Produced by For the Love of Art Films, “Lockdown” is officially competing in the Barcelona International Film Festival come November 2021.

The uncut version of “Lockdown” is streaming worldwide on July 23, through KTX.ph, Upstream.ph, RAD (iamrad.app), and WeTV.