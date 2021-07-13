Mr. M now officially a consultant at GMA

By NEIL RAMOS

Star-builder-director Johnny Manahan, known to fans as Mr. M, is now with GMA.

The network introduced him as consultant to the GMA Artist Center (GMAAC), their talent arm, on Tuesday, July 13.

It didn’t come as a surprise to many.

Talk about Mr. M signing as Kapuso has been going on for some time.

In any case, Mr. M expressed happiness with the decision.

The man behind ABS-CBN’s Star Magic said, “I was actually thinking of retiring but they called me up and made an offer. It was an easy decision. It’s work and I’m really happy to be here.”

As to what exactly he is going to do as consultant, Mr. M shared, “The main goal is to develop a new breed of artists here in GMA so, what we are going to do is to work with the GMAAC team, see what needs to be worked on, what needs to be improved, in terms of styling, imaging, marketing, and work together to achieve that goal.”

There is also possibility of him directing shows for the network.

“I think that’s an option. Si Atty Gozon mismo he offered me that chance. Sabi niya, baka meron daw ako input sa isang variety show and that they’re open daw to it, ako naman, siyempre, gusto ko din so, we’ll see…”

Asked if his transfer would lead to more ABS-CBN stars jumping ship and joining GMA, Mr. M smiled and said, “Di ko masagot ‘yan, but you never know. Sinasabi ko parati sa mga artists, kailangan pagisipan nila kung ano ang gusto nila and just, you know, go where work is so, abangan na lang natin. Basta sa ngayon ‘yung focus is on homegrown GMA artists.”

Mr. M is already planning a meeting with talents under GMAAC.

“I want to get to know them, be friends with them, you know? Para magkaroon kami ng idea kung anong gagawin namin together, to help them reach their full potential, especially the younger ones…kasi yung older ones, most of them alam na nila ginagawa nila.”

He then shared a bit of trivia. “Not many know this but I actually worked for GMA years back during Martial Law and I feel like now I’m back, I’ve gone full circle.”