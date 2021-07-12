Spence is one of biggest challenges in my career – Pacquiao

MANNY PACQUIAO







By CARLO ANOLIN



Manny Pacquiao isn’t the one to underestimate any of his opponents.

In fact, Pacquiao has nothing but good words for his foe Errol Spence Jr., the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion, ahead of their mega-bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 21.

Keeping a calm demeanor in between huge smiles, Pacquiao faced the global media for the first time since beating Keith Thurman in July 2019 during the PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) on FOX press conference in Los Angeles, California.

“One of the biggest challenge[s] in my career,” Pacquiao said of Spence. “I cannot say the biggest challenge because I have been fighting the best fighter[s] in the world like Keith Thurman, [Oscar] De la Hoya, Miguel Cotto, lots of those fighters. [Spence is] one of the best I think.

“I’ve been in boxing for 25 years in my professional career. I think I already saw the different kinds of style and passion that I encountered in the ring. This kind of fight, I consider this as one of the top [fights],” added the 42-year-old Pacquiao, who holds a 62-7-2, record on top of 39 knockouts.

Spence, for his part, is determined to finish Pacquiao and at the same time not to be knocked out by the Filipino boxing legend.

The 31-year-old Spence, who also has the same gentle approach during the presser, still remains cautious on what Pacquiao, an eight-division world boxing champion, can bring into the ring despite his age.

While the respect is definitely evident from both ends, Spence believes that he has the “ability to finish” Pacquiao at his own pacing, saying: “For me, it’s to win the fight and to focus on the fight.”





