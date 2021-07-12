Lastimosa, Wilson shine as Clarin stays unbeaten in Mindanao leg

Carlo Lastimosa drives to the basket against two Roxas defenders.

IPIL, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY ‒ Carlo Lastimosa and John Wilson put on a show as Clarin outlasted Petra Cement-Roxas, 72-66, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Sunday at the Provincial Gymnasium here.

Lastimosa dropped 22 points on 8-of-15 clip while Wilson tallied 15 markers, four dimes, four steals, and three rebounds to stay unbeaten in two games.

Down 63-52 with 3:23 left in the game, Roxas pulled to within three with 33.5 ticks left after a 12-4 run, 64-67.

In the ensuing play though, Clarin’s Lastimosa went all the way to the hoop for the easy basket to make it a two-possession game, 69-64, with 27.4 seconds remaining.

Big man Joseph Eriobu also delivered for Clarin with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Both Roxas and Clarin will next play opening day victors Basilan on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

The scores:

Clarin 72 – Lastimosa 22, Wilson 15, Eriobu 14, Raymundo 7, Hayes 4, Marcelino 4, Palattao 2, Pancho 2, Baetiong 2, Mangahas 0, Fuentes 0, Pagente 0.

Roxas 66 – Bondoc 15, Reyes 13, Jaime 9, Najorda 8, Casino 7, Sta. Ana 5, Castro 4, Intic 2, Elmejrab 2, Camacho 1, Velasco 0, Tempio 0, Deles 0.

Quarters: 17-10, 32-25, 51-44, 72-66.