More fun, entertainment on iWantTFC

Are you a fan of ABS-CBN’s current primetime shows “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Init Sa Magdamag,” and “La Vida Lena?”

Do you want to watch episodes of these show in advance?

Good news.

Just download the iWantTFC app or visit iwanttfc.com. and you can watch these shows two days before their TV broadcast.

It also allows you to binge-watch 10,000 hours’ worth of local and international movies and shows and enjoy original offerings as the streaming service gives free access to its library.

Aside from the existing iWantTFC originals on the platform, users can expect more new titles arriving this year, including Charlie Dizon’s romance drama “My Sunset Girl” which streams on July 14.

Sylvia Sanchez and Ria Atayde also make a quirky mom-daughter tandem in “Mrs. Piggy,” which examines the joys and pains of a rich self-made woman and her family.

Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson are reuniting in the original series “Love Beneath the Stars,” where they will reprise their roles from their hit 2020 MMFF coming-of-age boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars.”

“Hoy Love You” also welcomes Ritz Azul in its second season and will continue to explore the next chapter in the lives of Jules, Marge, Charles, and Kara (Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista).

iWantTFC has also added to its roster proudly Pinoy originals from Brightlight Productions, such as Korina Sanchez’s news magazine and lifestyle show “Rated Korina.” Users can also get joy and laughter from comedy shows “Oh My Dad” and “Sunday Kada,” and the romcom “I Got You.”

Soon, the platform will add four more Thai boys’ love series, namely “Baker Boys,” “Bad Buddy,” “Enchante,” and “Not Me,” to its growing collection of offerings from Thai producer GMMTV.

Users can also bingewatch over a thousand movies, with the newest ones being Star Cinema’s 2020 movies “Boyette: Not A Girl Yet” and “My Lockdown Romance.” The iWantTFC-exclusive “Tripol Trobol,” the two-part director’s cut of the action-packed romcom “3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!” top-billed by Ai-Ai delas Alas, Jennylyn Mercado, and Coco Martin.

Gamers and streamers are also welcome in “The Gaming House,” Tier One Entertainment’s Big Brother-style reality show where ten aspiring content creators battle it out to become the next big star in the e-sports scene.

Users in the Philippines can enjoy all of these for free, while those who would like to binge-watch them without ads can get a premium subscription worth P119 monthly.

Download the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or register for an account on iwanttfc.com for access.

Viewers can also enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV for global users, and VIDAA for select countries.

iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay.