Kylie Padilla issues statement on split with Aljur Abrenica

By NEIL RAMOS

Kylie Padilla has addressed ongoing talk about her separation from husband Aljur Abrenica as revealed by her own father, Robin Padilla.

In a statement sent to “GMA News” on Thursday, Kylie asked for respect and understanding for the sake of their kids Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo.

“Every family goes through a lot of challenges and sometimes we think that it is only the couple that goes through the ordeal. We forget the kids and people that are involved,” she said.

She added, their family have gone through the “process of recovering, healing, and moving on” in the past few months.

“All we need right now is respect—first and foremost on the decisions we have made as a family and respect for each and every member of our family—to Aljur who is the father of my two wonderful boys, most especially to Alas and Axl who are at this point very fragile, and to our families from both sides who have guided us along the way,” she said.

Kylie assured fans she and Aljur are doing their best working on a co-parenting setup.

“We pray and hope that we will become better persons through this experience and will bring out the best in all of us. Thank you for your love and support,” she ended.