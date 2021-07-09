Janine Teñoso gets romantic with Arthur Nery in ‘Pelikula’

By NEIL RAMOS

Singer-songwriter Janine Teñoso, who eked huge notice via the hit “Di Na Muli,” now has a whole EP of songs that she can call her own.

Recently released under Viva Records is her first ever EP titled “Kwento Sa Silid.”

The collection includes 5 original tunes plus a bonus track that Janine either wrote on her own or co-wrote with fellow creatives including Euwie Von Loria of This Band and Arthur Nery, to name some.

The first single from the “Kwento Sa Silid” EP is the excellent and vibe-filled new song “Pelikula,” a collaboration between Janine and Arthur.

The catchy, mid-tempo pop ballad sees both hitting it on perfectly, showing more than excellent chemistry musically and personally.

Music fans have latched onto the song too. The song has easily surpassed more than a hundred thousand listens on Spotify alone less than a week after its release.

Its lyric video has garnered more than 100K views on YouTube, affording it a comfortable spot on the platforms’ trending list.

As for the supposed “budding romance” between Janine and Arthur, the former said they “only admire each other’s music” and that “working together was quite easy and natural.”

“Kwento Sa Silid” also include “Ghosts In The Room,” the first English song Janine has written since her debut “Fall” was released in 2017.

Then there’s “The Art Of Letting Go” and “Paano” –a song she wrote with This Band’s Euwie Von Loria, as well as a re-cut version of “Umibig Muli” – which now features Sam Concepcion.

Janine is more than just an able songwriter. She can be a “biritera” if she wants to be, but instead she chooses to pick her moments and that makes all the difference.

“Kwento Sa Silid” is out now on digital platforms.