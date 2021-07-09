GMA Affordabox celebrates first anniversary

GMA Network’s digital TV receiver GMA Affordabox celebrates its first anniversary with lots of discounts and giveaways nationwide!

As thanksgiving for a successful first year, the GMA Affordabox can be purchased at a special price in participating stores all over the country.

More surprises will be waiting for buyers online, because GMA Affordabox will also be available on GMA Store (www.gmanetwork.com/gmastore) where they can enjoy more discounts and freebies.

Officially unveiled in June last year, GMA Affordabox was one of the Kapuso Network’s 70th anniversary gifts to the viewers and, at the same time, part of its initiatives to help bolster the country’s shift from analog to digital broadcast.

GMA Affordabox gained phenomenal success with 1 million units sold in just seven months. A year later, it now offers more digital channels and is accessible to more areas thanks to the Network’s continuous and efficient digital roll-out across the country.

The Kapuso Network’s set-top box now has six GMA digital channels that the viewers enjoy – GMA, GTV, Heart of Asia, Hallypop, DepEd TV, and I Heart Movies. It also has other free-to-air channels in digital broadcast available depending on their areas.

New areas added to the device’s growing coverage were Ilocos Sur, Abra, Misamis Oriental (including Cagayan de Oro), Camiguin, and Bacolod City, in addition to Metro Manila, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte.

Aside from providing superior digital reception, GMA Affordabox also has unique features such as Personal Video Recorder, which lets users record GMA programs or watch and re-watch highlights of the shows with instant or scheduled recording.

The device can also become a multimedia player through its USB port.

It also has a nationwide Emergency Warning Broadcast System (EWBS) that receives alerts from the NDRRMC about any calamity warnings in their area as well as a functional auto-on alert feature.

For more details on the GMA Affordabox anniversary promos, visit www.GMAaffordabox.com and its official social media accounts via the handle @GMAaffordabox.