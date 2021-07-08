Pacquiao happy to meet former opponent Miguel Cotto

Manny Pacquiao (right) smiles as he poses with Miguel Cotto (center.) Also shown is Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.









By CARLO ANOLIN







Manny Pacquiao is known for turning his former opponents into one of his friends as far as the name of boxing is concerned

One of those is Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto, who paid a visit to the fighting senator at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, California.

Pacquiao and Cotto simply exchanged pleasantries as seen on a video posted by Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

Likewise, the 42-year-old Pacquiao took to social media his excitement in meeting his opponent-turned-friend.

“Great to see my good friend [Miguel Cotto],” wrote Pacquiao on his official Twitter account, striking a pose with Gibbons and the Puerto Rican great.

The two met in the boxing ring with the WBO welterweight champion on the line more than a decade ago in November 2009.

Pacquiao, now an eight-division world boxing champion, stunned Cotto in the 12th round to capture the WBO belt, his seven world championship, and to become the first boxer in history to bag seven world titles in seven different divisions.

Per an ESPN archive report, the Top Rank-promoted bout generated $1.25 million buys and $70 million in domestic pay-per-view (PPV) revenue, making it the most-watched boxing PPV that year.