Kapatagan, Basilan triumph in opener of Super Cup’s Mindanao leg

Renz Palma (right) helped power Kapatagan to a big win.

IPIL, Zamboanga Sibugay ‒ Renz Palma came through with timely baskets as Kapatagan outlasted Iligan, 64-56, at the start of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg Wednesday at the Provincial Gymnasium here.

Protecting a slim 27-26 lead at halftime, the Buffalo Braves unloaded a 21-4 bomb to rip the game wide apart, 48-33.

But just as everybody thought the game was already over, the Archangels wheeled back into contest, unleashing a 15-4 run to trim their deficit to just one, 51-52.

Palma then took over for Kapatagan.

After a jumper by Iligan’s Joel Lee Yu, the athletic Palma buried back-to-back daggers in the form of an up-and-under layup and a left-wing triple to increase their buffer to seven, 60-53, with 1:03 left.

Palma finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Jamil Gabawan was the other Brave in double figures with 10 markers and eight boards.

In the first game, Basilan vented its ire on ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 82-48.

Leading by just eight heading into the second frame, 15-7, the Peace Riders’ offense all of a sudden came alive while still maintaining their tough defense, outscoring ALZA Alayon 25-7 to enter halftime with a huge 40-14 margin.

The lead would eventually balloon to as high as 42, 78-36, on a Darwin Lunor deuce off a post move at the 4:23 mark of the payoff period.

Michael Mabulac stuffed the stat sheet for Basilan with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He also registered a game-best plus-32 rating.

In all, Zamboanga del Sur shot just 27-percent from the field, including 3-of-22 from deep. In contrast, Basilan was a blistering 50-percent from the field.

The scores:

First Game

BASILAN 82 – Mabulac 16, Gabo 14, Bitoon 12, Juico 11, Lunor 6, Balucanag 6, Taganas 4, Uyloan 3, Collado 2, Manalang 2, Saliddin 2, Siruma 2, Baloria 2, Hallare 0, Tan 0.

ZAMBO DEL SUR 48 – Sara 17, Jabello 7, Raflores 7, Cabrilla 5, Tajonera 5, Celada 3, Puerto 2, Moneva 2, Amoquis 0, Biwang 0, Cruz 0, Daa 0, Labisores 0, Dela Cruz 0, Pepito 0.

Quarters: 15-7, 40-14, 61-31, 82-48.

Second Game

KAPATAGAN 64 – Palma 18, Gabawan 10, Teodoro 9, Monte 6, Alanes 5, Fajarito 4, Inigo 3, Acain 3, Mandreza 2, Sollano 1, Siarot 0, Costelo 0.

ILIGAN56 – Lee Yu 16, Marata M. 13, Tamayo 9, Dionson 5, Ballon 3, Andor 3, Marata E. 2, Canon 1, Rabe 0.

Quarters: 13-11, 27-26, 48-36, 64-56.