Alex Eala, Indonesian partner blank rivals in Wimbledon

ALEX EALA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala and Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho opened their Wimbledon Girls Doubles title bid the way they wanted it to be – in grand style.

Adjusting well to the grass court of London, the third seeded pair bludgeoned American Valencia Xu and Japanese Erika Matsuda, 6-0, 6-0, to jumpstart their bid for a second major title.

Eala and Nugroho, who won the Australian Open Girls Doubles title last year, were too classy for their rivals, needing just 33 minutes to dispatch their rivals.

They underscored their dominance by allowing their rivals to score just 12 points throughout the match.

The victory set up Eala and Nugroho a second-round duel with the winner between Switzerland’s Chelsea Fontenel and United States’ Ashlyn Krueger, and France’s Oceane Babel and Belarus’ Evialina Laskevich.

Eala is also expected to resume her Girls Singles’ campaign Thursday, July 8, when she meets Ane nitegi Del Olmo of Spain in the second round.

The 16-year-old PH bet is seeking her first Grand Slam Girls Singles title and third Grand Slam Girls Doubles crown.