Hottie Arra San Agustin still a Kapuso

Arra San Agustin has renewed her contract with GMA Artist Center (GMAAC).

After 6 years with the talent arm of the Kapuso network, Arra acknowledged she has grown a lot as an artist and as a person.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COKdfOtBU80/

“‘Yung Artist Center naman, natulungan po nila ako na i-discover sarili ko — ‘di lang as an actress but as Arra, as myself. Sila kasi sobrang mag-alaga sila sa ‘min, sa artista, na tipong mga workshops binibigay nila sa ‘min generously,” she shared.

She’s been with them since she was 18 years old and so far, so good.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO4gteOBlVu/

The hottie is currently busy working on her newest show, the upcoming series “Lolong” where she will be starring with Shaira Diaz and Ruru Madrid.

There are still challenges along the way.

Among them is the constant pressure that comes courtesy of bashers.

Not that she’s losing sleep over it.

“Siyempre sa trabaho namin maraming bashers, maraming gustong manakit ng kalooban mo. Natutunan ko na dapat kung sino lang ‘yung importante sa buhay mo, kung sino lang nagmamahal sayo yun lang bibigyan mo ng pansin,” she related.

Arra has a bucket list of people she wants to work with, among them Marian Rivera, Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo and Carla Abellana.

Catch more of Arra only on GMA.