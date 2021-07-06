Fall in love all over again with Charlie Dizon

After becoming a household name for her award-winning role in the movie “Fan Girl,” Charlie Dizon is back, playing another fearless character in “My Sunset Girl.”

In the series, Charlie plays Ciara, a free-spirited young lady suffering from xeroderma pigmentosum, an illness that could turn deadly if she is exposed to sunlight for a long period of time.

As a result, Ciara is unable to travel the world but she makes up for this by watching travel vlogs and making friends online.

Despite her condition, Ciara still believes in love. She is hopeful she will find somebody who will love her back.

Ciara then comes across and develops a deep bond with Lucas (Jameson), a travel enthusiast just like her who promises to help her accomplish all her goals in her travel bucket list.

But as the two start to get closer, Ciara’s strict mother Melissa (Mylene Dizon) will prevent them from seeing each other and will even go as far as confronting Lucas to stay away from her daughter.

On the other hand, Lucas is actually a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

He maliciously planned and manipulated Ciara into falling in love with him so that he could help execute his father Elias’ (Joem Bascon) evil intentions.

Co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and All Blacks Media, the iWantTFC original series is directed by Andoy Ranay and also stars Lance Reblando, Ana Abad Santos, Jun Jun Quintana, Frances Makil-Ignacio, and Jonathan Tadioan.

This is Charlie’s first lead role after her critically acclaimed performance in “Fan Girl,” for which she won Best Actress awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival and Entertainment Editors’ Choice (Eddys).

“My Sunset Girl” streams on iWantTFC starting July 14, 8 pm.